KGBVs target 100% results in SSC exam in Andhra Prdaesh

These schools were established to provide education and hostel accommodation for girl students. Currently, 950 girls from these schools are preparing to appear for the SSC exams, which will commence on March 18.

Speaking to TNIE, the APC said, “These girls come from impoverished backgrounds. Many of them are orphans or raised by a single parent. We treat them as our own daughters and hence their future is our responsibility.”

She mentioned that last academic year they achieved 82% pass rate, with this year’s target set at 100%.

“A special action plan, titled ‘100 Days for 100% Result’, has been implemented to help students academically. We’ve particularly focused on a ‘Five-Point Formula (Panchatantra Suthram)’ as part of our plan to support the students in KGBVs, which operate with funding from both Central and State governments,” she explained.