SRM University-AP hosts International Conference on Environmental and Energy Sustainability

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Environmental Science and Engineering at SRM University-AP organised a three-day International Conference on Advances in Environmental Sustainability, Energy and Earth Sciences (AESEE 2024). Prof Prakasam Tata from the Centre for Transformation of Waste Technology, USA, was the keynote speaker and Prakash Chauhan, Director of National Remote Sensing Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation, was the chief guest for the event.

Speaking on the occasion, university vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora implored the audience to work at ground level and not confine themselves to mere talks and conferences.

Stating that the nation does not lack the intelligence or manpower to combat the alarming ecological crisis, but it is the lack of trained personnel, pollution control boards and corruption are what causing the lax, Prof Prakasam Tata said that universities like SRM-AP are knowledge centres and have the tenacity and wisdom to combat the growing threats to environment.