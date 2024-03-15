SRM University-AP hosts International Conference on Environmental and Energy Sustainability

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Environmental Science and Engineering at SRM University-AP organised a three-day International Conference on Advances in Environmental Sustainability, Energy and Earth Sciences (AESEE 2024). Prof Prakasam Tata from the Centre for Transformation of Waste Technology, USA, was the keynote speaker and Prakash Chauhan, Director of National Remote Sensing Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation, was the chief guest for the event.
Speaking on the occasion, university vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora implored the audience to work at ground level and not confine themselves to mere talks and conferences.
Stating that the nation does not lack the intelligence or manpower to combat the alarming ecological crisis, but it is the lack of trained personnel, pollution control boards and corruption are what causing the lax, Prof Prakasam Tata said that universities like SRM-AP are knowledge centres and have the tenacity and wisdom to combat the growing threats to environment.
In his speech, Prakash Chauhan cited Indians’ inherent way of living a sustainable lifestyle and went on to encourage the young participants in attendance to become true ‘karma yogis’ by innovating and finding new ways to promote and work towards environmental sustainability.
He encouraged the youth to brainstorm innovative ideas that could gradually lead to monetisation opportunities while also benefiting the environment.
The inaugural day of the conference also marked the unveiling of the abstract book compiled by the department. The book consists of a total of 271 abstracts across 15 thematic areas.
Rangabhasiyam Selvasembian, associate professor and Head of the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, highlighted the attributes of the department and lauded the efforts of the faculty and students who contributed to the publication of 165 articles, of which 106 were featured in Q1 Journals.
Advisor Prof VS Rao, organising secretaries Javed Ahmad Dar, Pankaj Pathak and Subashree Kothandaraman participated in the event.