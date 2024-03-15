VSP issue: Andhra Pradesh HC directs Centre to file counter

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to file a counter with full details with regard to privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The court further directed the management of steel plant to submit the details of the current status of the privatisation, if any lands belonging to the steel plant were sold and if yes, for how much they were sold.
At the same time, it asked the State government if it has any intention to procure the steel plant. Petitioner KA Paul, in view of his allegations that lands belonging to the steel plant were sold, was directed to submit the evidence to support his claim. He was further asked not to mention any other issues that are not related to the case.
Further hearing in the case was adjourned to March 22. Paul, retired IPS officer VV Laskhminarayana and others had filed Public Interest Litigations (PILs) in the High Court challenging the Centre’s decision to privatise the steel plant.
Paul, arguing his own case, stressed the need for an independent inquiry into the matter by a committee headed by retired judge of High Court to ascertain if the steel plant is profit making or in losses. Appearing for the State government, Advocate General S Sriram said the government is against privatisation of the steel plant. Counsel for the Centre said there is no truth that lands of the steel plant were sold and a detailed counter will be filed in this regard.
HC disposes of Narayana’s anticipatory bail plea
Former TDP minister P Narayana filed an anticipatory bail petition in the AP High Court after Nellore city police registered a case against him based on a complaint lodged by his sister-in-law P Krishna Priya.
When the petition came up for hearing before Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao, the assistant public prosecutor appearing for the police department said notices would be served to the petitioner under Sec 41 (A) of CrPC. Stating that there was no need for further hearing, the court disposed of the plea.