VSP issue: Andhra Pradesh HC directs Centre to file counter

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to file a counter with full details with regard to privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The court further directed the management of steel plant to submit the details of the current status of the privatisation, if any lands belonging to the steel plant were sold and if yes, for how much they were sold.

At the same time, it asked the State government if it has any intention to procure the steel plant. Petitioner KA Paul, in view of his allegations that lands belonging to the steel plant were sold, was directed to submit the evidence to support his claim. He was further asked not to mention any other issues that are not related to the case.

Further hearing in the case was adjourned to March 22. Paul, retired IPS officer VV Laskhminarayana and others had filed Public Interest Litigations (PILs) in the High Court challenging the Centre’s decision to privatise the steel plant.