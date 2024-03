VIJAYAWADA: Citing the ‘irreparable loss’ that the BJP has suffered in the State due to its electoral alliance in the past, leaders from the State unit have urged the national leadership to allot maximum seats to those who have served the saffron party for a long period instead of those who favour the TDP.

Several party leaders, including State BJP vice-presidents, have shot off a letter to the party’s national president JP Nadda, resenting the manner in which candidates are being selected for the upcoming elections.

According to sources, the State unit is upset that leaders like Garapati Sitaramanjaneya Chowdary (Tapana Chowdary), GVL Narasimha Rao and S Vishnuvardhan Reddy are unlikely to be nominated for either the Assembly or Lok Sabha seats.

Instead, former MPs CM Ramesh and Y Satyanarayana Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) as well as former State minister C Adinarayana Reddy have been named as the front-runners for contesting the polls. All of them had joined the BJP after the TDP lost the 2019 elections.

While Tapana Chowdary is facing a stiff competition from Sujana Chowdary to contest the Eluru MP seat, Vishnuvardhan Reddy has tried for the Hindupur Lok Sabha or Kadiri Assembly seat. However, he is unlikely to get a ticket.

With the yellow party likely to contest the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat, GVL Narasimha Rao has been left disappointed.