AP Lok Sabha polls: Kakinada to witness keen contest between YSRC & JSP

KAKINADA: Kakinada district is likely to witness an intense fight between the YSRC and the Jana Sena in the ensuing elections. A keen tussle is expected especially in Pithapuram, the Assembly constituency that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will contest.
According to sources, the ruling party has been chalking out plans to take on the actor-politician and the JSP in the district for more than two months now. It has appointed Lok Sabha MP and regional coordinator PV Midhun Reddy as the in-charge of the election campaign in Pithapuram.
Additionally, former MLA and TDP Pithapuram in-charge SVSN Varma’s open rebellion against Pawan contesting the segment may prove beneficial for the YSRC.
The party is reportedly in touch with disgruntled TDP and JSP leaders, who are unlikely to get a chance to contest the elections.
Besides Pithapuram, the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is expected to make gains in Prathipadu, Peddapuram, Jaggampeta and Kakinada Rural constituencies. On the other hand, the ruling party will give a tough fight to the tripartite alliance in Tuni and Kakinada city segments.
Around a month ago, the YSRC formed teams to identify and coordinate with miffed leaders, sources said.
Observing that the TDP, too, had capitalised on the dissidence that brewed within the YSRC after it announced coordinators for the Lok Sabha and Assembly segments, sources said, “The YSRC is now doing the same.”
The ruling party is reportedly trying to make the most out of the rebellion of Jaggampeta JSP in-charge Patamsetty Suryachandra who was disappointed over the allocation of the segment to former MLA Jyothula Venkata Apparao (Nehru).
According to sources, Suryachandra has been closely moving with SVSN Varma, who is in touch with YSRC Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy.
Modi to share dais with Naidu & Pawan after 10 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan are set to share a stage after a decade during the ‘Praja Galam’ public meeting at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on Sunday. Senior leaders of the three parties inspected the arrangements at the public meeting venue on Friday evening.