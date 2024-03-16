AP Lok Sabha polls: Kakinada to witness keen contest between YSRC & JSP

KAKINADA: Kakinada district is likely to witness an intense fight between the YSRC and the Jana Sena in the ensuing elections. A keen tussle is expected especially in Pithapuram, the Assembly constituency that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will contest.

According to sources, the ruling party has been chalking out plans to take on the actor-politician and the JSP in the district for more than two months now. It has appointed Lok Sabha MP and regional coordinator PV Midhun Reddy as the in-charge of the election campaign in Pithapuram.

Additionally, former MLA and TDP Pithapuram in-charge SVSN Varma’s open rebellion against Pawan contesting the segment may prove beneficial for the YSRC.

The party is reportedly in touch with disgruntled TDP and JSP leaders, who are unlikely to get a chance to contest the elections.

Besides Pithapuram, the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is expected to make gains in Prathipadu, Peddapuram, Jaggampeta and Kakinada Rural constituencies. On the other hand, the ruling party will give a tough fight to the tripartite alliance in Tuni and Kakinada city segments.