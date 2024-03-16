AP unveils South India's longest retaining wall, bolstering flood defenses for Over 1 lakh residents

VIJAYAWADA: The recent inauguration of the 2.7 km-long retaining wall in Vijayawada, known for its rich cultural heritage and rapid urbanisation, has brought a sense of relief to residents of Ranigari Thota, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Taraka Rama Nagar, and Krishna Lanka regions, protecting them from flood threats.

The retaining wall, constructed by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), designed to withstand the force of up to 12 lakh cusecs of floodwater, benefiting over one lakh residents along a 3.44-kilometer stretch. The `276-crore structure instils confidence among the locals, who have earlier lived with the constant fear of floods during the rainy season and faced challenges in shifting to flood-relief camps.

According to the VMC officials, the retaining wall was constructed covering a total of six divisions, including 15,16,17,18, 20 and 21 divisions, benefitting the residents of adjacent 22nd division as well from floods.

Speaking to TNIE, 18th Division Corporator and YSRC floor leader Venkata Satyanarayana and 17th Division Corporator Tangirala Ramireddy reflected on Vijayawada’s flood history, noting over ten occurrences since 1995. They recalled the bitter challenges in relocating flood victims but praised government assistance in providing relief camp facilities. He also acknowledged the role of East Constituency YSRC in-charge Devineni Avinash in these efforts.