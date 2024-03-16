Forest department takes steps to quench thirst of animals in Andhra pradesh

KURNOOL: Responding to the article published in TNIE highlighting the struggle of wild animals in Nallamala forest region to quench their thirst as the summer sets in, forest officials are facilitating and filling water ponds at several key places in the forest.

It also pointed out that the wild animals are venturing into the human habitations in search of water, further leading to human-animal conflict.

Speaking to TNIE, Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) forest field director BNN Murthy informed that as many as 20 to 25 tractors have been deployed for supplying water to saucer pits, besides the presence of 110 solar borewells to feed water to water bodies.