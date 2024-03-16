Measures taken in Andhra Pradesh to implement RTE Act in private schools

However, many private schools in the district are failing to provide free education. In order to prevent this, the officials are increasing awareness among the parents through village and ward secretariats and also set up special help desks at all mandal education offices.

As a result, as many as 450 students applied for admissions under this provision for 2024-2025 academic year in the last couple of days.

According to official reports, over 350 private schools, including IB, ICSE, CBSE, and State syllabus schools, are present in the district. Since the officials took all measures to ensure all schools are enrolled in RTE website and mapped the schools, the number of admissions are expected to increase gradually before the beginning of the next academic year.