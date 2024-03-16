Road Safety Chief urges Andhra Pradesh to ramp up measures, target accident black spots

VIJAYAWADA: Road Safety Committee Chairman Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre directed the officials of the State government to take more effective measures to curb road accidents.

Conducting a virtual meeting from Delhi on Friday, Sapre interacted with Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy and other officials on the issues related to road safety audit.

He expressed satisfaction over the road safety measures being taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government and suggested that the road safety committee meetings should be conducted at district and State levels from time-to-time. He directed the officials to identify black spots on national and State highways.