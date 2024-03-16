Water levels dip to 68 per cent below normal in AP’s reservoirs, reveals CWC report

VISAKHAPATNAM: The weekly report of the Central Water Commission (CWC), released on Thursday (March 14), has revealed that reservoir levels in the State are 68% below the normal level. Additionally, it also states that water availability is 50% less than normal in the shared reservoirs of Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The situation is particularly concerning in Andhra Pradesh as the State is leading with a significant decline in water storage levels. According to recent data, while reservoir levels in Andhra Pradesh are down by 68% compared to normal levels, storage in Tamil Nadu is 27% lower than usual, and by 10% in Telangana.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) monitors 42 reservoirs across the southern region, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Together, these reservoirs have a total live storage capacity of 53.334 billion cubic metres (BCM).

However, as of March 14, the total live storage stood at only 13.054 BCM, which is a mere 24% of the total capacity, marking the lowest level compared to other regions in the country. The current storage levels are alarming compared to previous years.