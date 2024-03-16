Water levels dip to 68 per cent below normal in AP’s reservoirs, reveals CWC report

VISAKHAPATNAM: The weekly report of the Central Water Commission (CWC), released on Thursday (March 14), has revealed that reservoir levels in the State are 68% below the normal level. Additionally, it also states that water availability is 50% less than normal in the shared reservoirs of Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The situation is particularly concerning in Andhra Pradesh as the State is leading with a significant decline in water storage levels. According to recent data, while reservoir levels in Andhra Pradesh are down by 68% compared to normal levels, storage in Tamil Nadu is 27% lower than usual, and by 10% in Telangana.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) monitors 42 reservoirs across the southern region, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Together, these reservoirs have a total live storage capacity of 53.334 billion cubic metres (BCM).
However, as of March 14, the total live storage stood at only 13.054 BCM, which is a mere 24% of the total capacity, marking the lowest level compared to other regions in the country. The current storage levels are alarming compared to previous years.
Last year during the same period, storage was notably higher at 42%, and the average storage over the past 10 years during the corresponding period stood at 34%. Data from the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS) further highlights the severity of the situation.
As of March 15, major reservoirs in the State had 236.28 TMC (27.3%) water against a gross capacity at full reservoir level (FRL) of 865.64 TMC. On the same day last year, it was 433.99 TMC (50.13%). Similarly, medium reservoirs currently have 39.26 TMC (34.11%) water against a gross capacity at FRL of 115.09 TMC, compared to 54.94 TMC (47.74%) last year.
Other reservoirs currently have a storage capacity of 0.29 TMC (17.55%) against a gross capacity at FRL of 1.62 TMC, down from 1.14 TMC (70.44%) last year. Overall, the total gross capacity at FRL of all reservoirs in the State is 983.49 TMC, with current storage standing at 275.83 TMC (28.05%). Last year’s total storage on March 15 was 490.07 TMC (49.83%).
It may be pointed out that AP had logged a 13% deficit rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon last year.
With Bengaluru in Karnataka facing a severe water crisis even before the peak of the summer season, the situation in AP has raised concerns.
However, State’s Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief (EIC) C Narayana Reddy assured that there is sufficient water to meet demands.
Speaking to TNIE, he attributed the drop in reservoir levels to last year’s significant deficit rainfall. Emphasising that they are taking all efforts to ensure water availability, he said supply of water for drinking and other purposes is being closely monitored.