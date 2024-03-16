Will keep tab on paid news during polls: Chief Electoral Officer

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that there will be a strict vigil on the paid articles published and broadcasted in print, electronic and digital media platforms, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena asked the media houses and representatives to be on alert on the issue.
Addressing the mediapersons during a workshop conducted at the State Secretariat on Friday, the CEO explained about the terms of references to be followed by the media houses and representatives during the election time as prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He emphasised the role of media in conducting the elections in a free and fair manner.
Earlier in the day, the CEO directed the bankers to submit the details of suspected bank transactions to the Income Tax department and Election Commission time-to-time in view of the ensuing elections.
Addressing the State Level Bankers Committee meeting at the State Secretariat on Friday, Meena requested the nodal officers of banks to submit the details of those accounts carried more that Rs 10 lakh transactions a day from October 1, 2023 and also those accounts which held transactions more than Rs 50 lakh in a period of 30 days.