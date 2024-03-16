Will keep tab on paid news during polls: Chief Electoral Officer

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that there will be a strict vigil on the paid articles published and broadcasted in print, electronic and digital media platforms, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena asked the media houses and representatives to be on alert on the issue.

Addressing the mediapersons during a workshop conducted at the State Secretariat on Friday, the CEO explained about the terms of references to be followed by the media houses and representatives during the election time as prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He emphasised the role of media in conducting the elections in a free and fair manner.