YSRC govt made APPSC a political rehab centre: TDP chief

Making an appeal to the five crore people of the State to ponder over the abnormalities in the APPSC, Naidu said, “This is a classic example of the atrocious YSRC rule. I am really pained at the injustice being done to the youth. If a mistake is committed without knowing anything one can be excused, but this is a deliberate attempt to ruin the future of the youth.”

Terming Gautam Sawang a tainted officer, Naidu said after he was removed as the DGP, the YSRC government had appointed him as the Chairman of APPSC, which he converted into a political rehabilitation centre. “GV Sudhakar Reddy, a YSRC leader of Anantapur district, and closely related to Jagan, is the kingpin behind all these irregularities,” he said.

The actual results were suppressed only to appoint their own candidates to the Group-I posts cleared by Tadepalli Palace, and this amounted to total violation of the the APPSC norms, he said.

The Opposition Leader sought the immediate intervention of the Governor in the matter and removal of all those, who illegally got selected for the Group-I posts. Accusing the government of tapping the phones of some top opposition party leaders, Naidu said, “The YSRC is feeling insecure after the TDP, JSP and BJP have formed a tripartite alliance.”