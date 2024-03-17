23-year-old Guntur youth found murdered in Boston

VIJAYAWADA: A 23-year-old engineering student from Burripalem village of Guntur district was allegedly found dead in his car in a forest in Boston, a city in Massachusetts.

The incident, took place when he was reportedly on his way home from the college on March 11. The deceased was identified as Paruchuri Abhijit.

According to local media reports, Abhijit joined Boston University last year and used to stay with his classmates in a rented house. Noticing Abhijit did not reach home after finishing his classwork, worried friends informed police and lodged a missing complaint.

The police traced him and found his body in a car in the nearby forest.