23-year-old Guntur youth found murdered in Boston

VIJAYAWADA: A 23-year-old engineering student from Burripalem village of Guntur district was allegedly found dead in his car in a forest in Boston, a city in Massachusetts.
The incident, took place when he was reportedly on his way home from the college on March 11. The deceased was identified as Paruchuri Abhijit.
According to local media reports, Abhijit joined Boston University last year and used to stay with his classmates in a rented house. Noticing Abhijit did not reach home after finishing his classwork, worried friends informed police and lodged a missing complaint.
The police traced him and found his body in a car in the nearby forest.
It is believed that Abhijit was allegedly killed by unidentified thugs on the the university campus and should have left his body in the forest and fled from the scene. The police launched an investigation to nab the accused.
This is the ninth such incident where Indians and American-origin Indians were killed in the United States in separate cases.
Among nine, two died of suicide, two died of overdose, two died after going missing, one died in a road accident and two were murdered.