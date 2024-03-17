Andhra Pradesh: Security arrangements made for PM Modi’s visit to Palnadu today

GUNTUR: Elaborate security arrangements are made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Palnadu district, said Guntur Range DIG Palaraju.

The DIG along with Palnadu SP Ravishankar Reddy conducted a review meeting with police personnel on Saturday. The PM will take part in a public meeting at Boppudi in Chilakaluripet on March 17. Over 3,900 police personnel will be deployed for the duties.

Action should be taken to ensure that the details of parking areas are easily available to the people and guests. He warned that stern action would be taken against those who fail to deliver their duties properly. Informing that the traffic diversions will be enforced from 9 am on March 17, he said that heavy vehicles on NH 36, NH 214-A, NH 16 will be diverted.