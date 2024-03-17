Andhra Pradesh: Security arrangements made for PM Modi’s visit to Palnadu today

GUNTUR: Elaborate security arrangements are made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Palnadu district, said Guntur Range DIG Palaraju.
The DIG along with Palnadu SP Ravishankar Reddy conducted a review meeting with police personnel on Saturday. The PM will take part in a public meeting at Boppudi in Chilakaluripet on March 17. Over 3,900 police personnel will be deployed for the duties.
Action should be taken to ensure that the details of parking areas are easily available to the people and guests. He warned that stern action would be taken against those who fail to deliver their duties properly. Informing that the traffic diversions will be enforced from 9 am on March 17, he said that heavy vehicles on NH 36, NH 214-A, NH 16 will be diverted.
Heavy vehicles heading to Visakhapatnam from Chennai and Kolkata NH 16 will be diverted to Ongole-Digamarru NH 214-A through Ongole, Chirala, Gudivada and Machilipatnam.
Heavy vehicles heading to Hyderabad from Chennai on Marketpalli NH36 will be diverted to Addanki, Miryalaguda. Vehicles travelling from Hyderabad, Vijayawada to Kolkata on NH 9 will be diverted through Nuzvid, Hanuman Junction and Visakhapatnam and vehicles heading from Hyderabad to Chennai on Vijayawada NH 9 will be directed through Narketpally, Nalgonda, and Ongole.
He said vehicles headed to Prajagalam meeting will be allowed to travel from Chilakaluripet to Medarametla on NH 16. Later, the officials conducted a convoy trail run from the helipad to the venue.