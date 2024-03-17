AP: Magunta returns to TDP-fold, son is likely to get Ongole MP seat

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, along with his son Raghava Reddy, joined the TDP in the presence of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday. After five years, Magunta returned to his home base -- TDP.

With Magunta announcing his retirement from active politics, the TDP is expected to field his son from Ongole Lok Sabha constituency. After serving as an MLC till 2019, Magunta joined the YSRC and won from Ongole Lok Sabha constituency in the last elections.

However, when his son was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case, the YSRC is said to have isolated the Magunta family, besides denying ticket to contest from Ongole Lok Sabha segment, despite former minister Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy mounting pressure on YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking renomination of the MP.