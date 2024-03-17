BJP means Babu, Jagan, Pawan, says Telangana CM Revanth

VISAKHAPATNAM: Stating that the BJP in Andhra Pradesh stands for Babu, Jagan and Pawan, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said irrespective of which of the three parties win the elections, all the 25 MP seats will be in the kitty of BJP.

Addressing a well turned out public rally -- Nyaya Sadhana Sabha -- organised by the Congress, in association with the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at Trishna Grounds in Ukkunagaram on Saturday evening, Revanth said, “Voting for the parties of these three people is as good as voting for Narendra Modi.”

He asserted that no force can privatise ‘Visakha Ukku’ and the Congress will ensure that the steel plant is protected at all costs. The meeting has adopted ‘Ukku Declaration’ of the Congress against the steel plant privatisation.

He said though the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh got separated geographically, they would come together like brothers to better safeguard their rights. “The real successors of YS Rajasekhara Reddy will be those who realise the ideals of the former Chief Minister,” he observed.

Ridiculing both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP for lacking guts to even question PM Modi for his failure to protect the interests of AP, Revanth said even 10 years after the State bifurcation, there is no capital for AP and the Polavaram Irrigation Project has not been completed.