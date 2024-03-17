Count down began for YSRC govt, hope for better: TDP chief

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the countdown has begun for the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government with the Election Commission of India announcing the poll schedule, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu vowed that the coming TDP-JSP-BJP government will strive for the development of the State.

“The election results will block the mind of Jagan. The people have started feeling total freedom from the psycho rule soon after the announcement of poll schedule,” he observed.

Addressing the TDP Legal Cell meeting on Saturday, Naidu promised to pay a monthly stipend of Rs 7,000 to junior advocates in the name of Nyaya Mitra scheme soon after the tripartite alliance forms the government in the State. The number of beneficiaries will be increased to 3,500. A sum of Rs 100 crore will be allocated as corpus fund for advocates. The controversial land titling Act will be abolished, he said.