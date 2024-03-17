Count down began for YSRC govt, hope for better: TDP chief

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the countdown has begun for the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government with the Election Commission of India announcing the poll schedule, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu vowed that the coming TDP-JSP-BJP government will strive for the development of the State.
“The election results will block the mind of Jagan. The people have started feeling total freedom from the psycho rule soon after the announcement of poll schedule,” he observed.
Addressing the TDP Legal Cell meeting on Saturday, Naidu promised to pay a monthly stipend of Rs 7,000 to junior advocates in the name of Nyaya Mitra scheme soon after the tripartite alliance forms the government in the State. The number of beneficiaries will be increased to 3,500. A sum of Rs 100 crore will be allocated as corpus fund for advocates. The controversial land titling Act will be abolished, he said.
Mentioning that till now his nomination used to be filed by advocates and TDP activists after taking his signature on the declaration form, Naidu regretted that the situation is so bad now that he has to take the details of the number cases filed against him from the DGP. “If I do not ask for the details of the cases, I am not aware of how many illegal cases are filed against me and when,” he remarked.
Mentioning that the tripartite alliance is organising the Praja Galam public meeting near Chilakaluripet on Sunday, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TDP chief exuded confidence that the NDA will form the government both at the Centre and in the State.
Stating that the coming 57 days are very crucial, Naidu said advocates too will be partners in the coming golden era. Premium for medical claim and accidental insurance will be paid by the government for advocates, besides allotting house sites, he promised.