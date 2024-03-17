Key Andhra politician Kapu Ramachandra Reddy joins BJP amid allegations against YSRC govt

VIJAYAWADA: Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, who quit the YSRC after being denied ticket, joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s State chief Daggubati Purandeswari and national general secretary Vinod Tawde here on Saturday.

Former Tanuku municipal chairperson Mullapudi Renuka, along with her husband Harischandra Prasad, Tarun Kakani, CEO of Amaravati Boat Club and grandson of Kakani Venkata Ratnam, S Gangireddy of Kakinada, S Tejeswara Rao of Srikakulam and Pydi Raja Rao and Polepalle Prasad of Srikakulam also joined the saffron party.

Purandeswari said all these people had joined the BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“People of the State have suffered a lot under the reign of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They should be wary of the YSRC government, which may resort to commit electoral irregularities,” she cautioned.

“The BJP will write to the Election Commission to reschedule the DSC exam as it has been scheduled to prevent the anti-establishment vote,” she added.