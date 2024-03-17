Neglect of freedom fighters' memorials in Visakhapatnam sparks outrage

VISAKHAPATNAM: The memorial areas housing the graves of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Gantam Dora in Alluri Sitarama Raju district have fallen into a dilapidated state, drawing criticism from the local residents.

Padala Veerabhadra Rao, the founder president of Alluri Sitarama Raju Yuvajana Sangham, highlighted the neglect by authorities over the past five years, citing blown-away slabs and deteriorating tourist sheds.

“Despite an official declaration of Rs 1.1 crore for restoration, no funds have been allocated, indicating a lack of regard for the region’s freedom fighters,” he said and called on the government to address basic amenities such as drinking water for tourists. He also expressed disappointment in Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s apparent inaction, despite reports from the tourism department for a memorial park. Rao warned that continued neglect of Alluri Park could have repercussions in future elections.

Alluri Sitarama Raju Yuvajana Sangham secretary Ambati Varahana Raju, along with working group members and Gantam Dora’s family members, were present.