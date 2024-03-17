Over 1.48 lakh to appear for Group-1 Prelims at 301 centres in Andhra Pradesh on March 17

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Group-I screening test (Prelims) in the State on Sunday.

Holding a virtual meeting with the District Collectors and SPs from his camp office on Saturday, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy took stock of the arrangements made at the examination centres.

The Group-I prelims will be held at 301 centres across the State. In all, 1,48,881 candidates have applied for the test to be held in two phases on Sunday. Paper 1 will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm.

He directed the Collectors and SPs to make foolproof security arrangements at the exam centres, besides enforcing Section 144 to avoid any untoward incidents. An IAS officer has been appointed as incharge for every district to monitor the smooth conduct of the examination.

District level senior officials have also been deployed as liaison officers. The Collectors should ensure continuous power supply, besides arranging drinking water supply and other facilities at all the examination centres, the Chief Secretary said.

Directing the APPSC officials to closely monitor the conduct of examination from the State-level control room, he said adequate security arrangements should be made for shifting the answers sheets and other material from the examination centres to the strong rooms.