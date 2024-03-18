Agenda of Sharmila and Naidu same: Andhra Pradesh minister

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday said APCC president YSR Sharmila’s agenda was nothing but TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s. He described Saturday’s All India Congress Committee meeting at Ukkunagaram as All India Chandrababu Committee meeting.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, he went on to say that the Congress meeting was for Chandrababu, by Chandrababu and of Chandrababu. “Naidu has direct alliance with one party and indirect alliance with another party,” he observed.

“The Congress, which destroyed AP , has no moral right to speak for it. Only the YSRC, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Union, and those who feel the steel plant as a sentiment of the people of Andhra, have got the right to fight against the Centre’s decision to privatise it,” he asserted.

The 2019 elections had proved that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the real successor of YSR, he added.