AP: Dissidence hits Tirupati Jana Sena over selection of non-local candidate

TIRUPATI: The TDP-JSP combine seems to be divided in Tirupati Assembly constituency over the selection of candidate for the elections. The differences between the TDP and JSP are largely attributed to the issue of local versus non-local in the candidate selection.

Grappled with caste equations, the alliance had initially decided to field a candidate from the dominant Balija community, which has a sizeable population in Tirupati.

However, differences seem to have cropped up after Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has confirmed the candidature of Arani Srinivasulu, MLA of neighbouring Chittoor, who recently quit the YSRC, for Tirupati.

Srinivasulu’s candidature has been strongly opposed by a section of TDP-JSP combine and Balija community leaders, arguing that he is a non-local. After holding an emergency meeting, they urged the JSP leadership to reconsider its decision on Srinivasulu’s candidature and field a local candidate from Tirupati.