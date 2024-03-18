AP: Dissidence hits Tirupati Jana Sena over selection of non-local candidate

TIRUPATI: The TDP-JSP combine seems to be divided in Tirupati Assembly constituency over the selection of candidate for the elections. The differences between the TDP and JSP are largely attributed to the issue of local versus non-local in the candidate selection.
Grappled with caste equations, the alliance had initially decided to field a candidate from the dominant Balija community, which has a sizeable population in Tirupati.
However, differences seem to have cropped up after Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has confirmed the candidature of Arani Srinivasulu, MLA of neighbouring Chittoor, who recently quit the YSRC, for Tirupati.
Srinivasulu’s candidature has been strongly opposed by a section of TDP-JSP combine and Balija community leaders, arguing that he is a non-local. After holding an emergency meeting, they urged the JSP leadership to reconsider its decision on Srinivasulu’s candidature and field a local candidate from Tirupati.
The dissident groups argue that Srinivasulu’s selection could undermine the local leadership and mar the election prospects of TDP-JSP combine against Bhumana Abhinay Reddy of YSRC, who has already intensified his campaign to reach out to the people.
“The JSP has prepared the ground for the Assembly elections well in advance. The JSP leadership might have considered the sentiments of the party rank and file before announcing the candidate. The appointment of a non-local as the party candidate has hurt the sentiments of JSP cadre,” said a senior leader.
As the issue of local versus non-local is getting more complicated, the TDP-JSP alliance has now faced a tough challenge of tackling the local sentiment and finding a candidate capable of uniting the Balija community and other voters to take on the ruling YSRC.
The dissident groups are said to be planning to convene a meeting to decide on the next course of action. Amidst growing tension on the issue of local versus non-local, the BJP, which is also a part of the alliance, has remained silent.