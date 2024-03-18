AP: Tirupati cops arrest 34-year-old involved in 23 online frauds

TIRUPATI: In a recent breakthrough, the Tirupati district Cyber Police have arrested a 34-year-old on Saturday, who is an accused in 23 cybercrime complaints.

The cybercrime police have taken up investigation following a case filed under Sections 406, 419, 420 IPC, and 66 (C) & 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act at Tirupati University police station.

According to the district Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crimes) A Padmalatha, the accused Balaji was a former software engineer, whose modus operandi involved targeting individuals advertising old mobiles on OLX. The accused would intercept the sale listings filed outside Tirupati and repost them for lower prices, claiming they were available in the seller’s vicinity.