APCC chief Sharmila denounces PM Modi’s ‘YSRC & Congress same’ remark

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila took serious exception to the comments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the YSRC and the Congress are the same and headed by members of the same family.
Taking to X soon after NDA’s public meeting, she posted the BJP as a ringmaster making Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu play in their cages.
“Neglecting the State for a decade, BJP is now resorting to finger-pointing at the Congress and me. The BJP sailed with Jagan unofficially for five years and has turned a blind eye to all that was happening. Further, indirectly it has been helping YSRC. On its part, YSRC has obediently supported every bill of BJP in a shameful manner. It encouraged the YSRC government to borrow, only seeking its destruction,” she observed.
“BJP and YSRC have a strong friendship. Congress gave assurances, but they were disregarded by the BJP, TDP, and YSRC. Now, to hide their ineptness, they started pointing fingers at Congress. Are they afraid of Congress?” Sharmila questioned.