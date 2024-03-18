APCC chief Sharmila denounces PM Modi’s ‘YSRC & Congress same’ remark

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila took serious exception to the comments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the YSRC and the Congress are the same and headed by members of the same family.

Taking to X soon after NDA’s public meeting, she posted the BJP as a ringmaster making Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu play in their cages.