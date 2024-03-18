Chief Electoral Officer orders removal of political posters as MCC comes into force in AP

VIJAYAWADA: State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has instructed all District Election Officers to take measures to promptly remove hoardings, posters and cut-outs with political advertisements from government officer and public places following the enforcement of elections rules.

In a directive to the Guntur District Collector, Meena instructed the immediate removal of unauthorised hoardings near the state secretariat and on Karakatta Road. He emphasised swift disciplinary action against election officials failing to fulfil their duties.

During a video conference from the State Secretariat, Meena reviewed measures taken by District Election Officers (DEOs) to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into effect immediately after the announcement of the election schedule.