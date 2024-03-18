Chief Electoral Officer orders removal of political posters as MCC comes into force in AP

VIJAYAWADA: State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has instructed all District Election Officers to take measures to promptly remove hoardings, posters and cut-outs with political advertisements from government officer and public places following the enforcement of elections rules.
In a directive to the Guntur District Collector, Meena instructed the immediate removal of unauthorised hoardings near the state secretariat and on Karakatta Road. He emphasised swift disciplinary action against election officials failing to fulfil their duties.
During a video conference from the State Secretariat, Meena reviewed measures taken by District Election Officers (DEOs) to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into effect immediately after the announcement of the election schedule.
Meena stressed the timely removal of unauthorised political advertisements, as mandated by the election code, from government offices and public places within 24 hours of the election schedule announcement and within 48 hours from private locations. He urged extensive field tours by flying squads to ensure strict enforcement of these rules.
Meena instructed the submission of district election management plans to his office without delay and emphasised prompt action within 100 minutes on complaints received via C-Vigil, on the same day for complaints received from the Election Commission, within 24 hours for complaints published in the media, and for other complaints.
Reviewing actions on cases filed in the State High Court, Meena underscored the need for factual reports for further action. He directed magisterial officers to promptly forward proposals to the home department.