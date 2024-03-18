Guntur Municipal Corporation to implement SCADA for safe drinking water

GUNTUR: In order to provide safe drinking water to every household and prevent water scarcity during the summer, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials are gearing up to implement the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system.

The SCADA system can monitor tank levels, chemical levels, ultraviolet (UV) intensity, and environmental conditions, as well as pumps, valves, and filters. Remote monitoring of filtration plants allows managers to detect conditions requiring maintenance immediately without needing to send staff out on rounds.

This move came after one woman died and over 190 people fell ill due to alleged water contamination in a few colonies in the city in February. Civic chief Kirthi Chekuri informed that a special action plan is prepared, and proposals have been sent to the State government. As soon as we get a green signal from the government, the SCADA system will be implemented in the city.

With the city’s population reaching over 10 lakh, the total requirement of water per day in the city is 135 million litres (MLD), with a total of 155 MLD supplied, including 132 MLD from Undavalli Prakasam Barrage and 23.20 MLD from Sangam Jagarlamudi Kommamuru Canal to 43 reservoirs in 57 divisions in the city.