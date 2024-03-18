It’s a flop, alliance fails to tell anything concrete to people: Former AP minister

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the Praja Galam meeting of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district a big flop, minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the tripartite alliance had failed to tell the people what they would offer them if they are voted to power in the State.

Nani also found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not mentioning any of the unfulfilled promises like completion of Polavaram project and others during his address.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Nani asked as to why TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was now supporting Modi, whom he had opposed and abused five years back. “How is Naidu, who equalled Modi to a terrorist five years back, calling the same person a Viswaguru now?’’ Nani sought to know.

On the glitches in the public address system during Modi’s speech, Nani questioned as to how the alliance was going to take on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when they could not even organise a meeting properly.