It’s a flop, alliance fails to tell anything concrete to people: Former AP minister

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the Praja Galam meeting of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district a big flop, minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the tripartite alliance had failed to tell the people what they would offer them if they are voted to power in the State.
Nani also found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not mentioning any of the unfulfilled promises like completion of Polavaram project and others during his address.
Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Nani asked as to why TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was now supporting Modi, whom he had opposed and abused five years back. “How is Naidu, who equalled Modi to a terrorist five years back, calling the same person a Viswaguru now?’’ Nani sought to know.
On the glitches in the public address system during Modi’s speech, Nani questioned as to how the alliance was going to take on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when they could not even organise a meeting properly.
“In our Siddham meetings, we have told the people what we have done and why the people of the State should vote for Jagan. The alliance partners, however, have failed to tell what they will do to the State and why people should support them,’’ Nani said.
Nani also wondered as to what the ‘Double Engine Sarkar’ of the TDP-BJP had done to the State in the past and why they should be voted to power again. Nani further said neither Modi, Naidu or Pawan Kalyan could tell whether they would give Special Category Status or not. Nani also questioned Pawan Kalyan as to why he did not raise the issue of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation at the meeting.
The former minister also made light of Modi’s comments that the YSRC and the Congress are one. “Not just the BJP, even TDP activists would believe such remarks. In fact, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in AP and Telangana is nothing but All India Chandrababu Committee,” he observed.
Nani reminded that Modi himself had alleged that Naidu had used Polavaram project as an ATM and also announced that a probe would be ordered into the alleged scam in Amaravati and others.
“Why did not the BJP government order a probe into the alleged irregularities in construction of Polavaram. How did Naidu come out clean now on Polavaram issue?’’ Nani questioned.