Technical glitches, crowd control issues mar TDP-BJP-JSP rally with PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Praja Galam’, the much publicised first public meeting of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine held at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on Sunday, was marred with several arrangement lapses, despite attracting huge crowds. Due to technical glitch in the public address system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to cut short his speech.

Within a minute after the start of Modi’s speech, the microphones went mute. Even as Modi himself asked the technicians to rectify the snag, the same problem recurred twice.

Even as the leaders from the dais repeatedly appealed to the people not to surge towards the console of public address system and cooperate to the successful conduct of the meeting, some people did not heed the suggestion and caused disturbance. Modi on his part, made light of the situation.