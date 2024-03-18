Technical glitches, crowd control issues mar TDP-BJP-JSP rally with PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Praja Galam’, the much publicised first public meeting of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine held at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on Sunday, was marred with several arrangement lapses, despite attracting huge crowds. Due to technical glitch in the public address system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to cut short his speech.
Within a minute after the start of Modi’s speech, the microphones went mute. Even as Modi himself asked the technicians to rectify the snag, the same problem recurred twice.
Even as the leaders from the dais repeatedly appealed to the people not to surge towards the console of public address system and cooperate to the successful conduct of the meeting, some people did not heed the suggestion and caused disturbance. Modi on his part, made light of the situation.
At one point of time, Naidu appeared to have expressed his ire at Prathipati Pulla Rao, former minister and TDP candidate from Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency, for failing to ensure proper arrangements for the public meeting attended by the Prime Minister.
With Modi not mentioning any specific issues related to the State and also not making any harsh remarks against the ruling YSRC government, a section of TDP leaders expressed disappointment.
While Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was addressing the meeting, Modi observed some youths climbing the lighting towers, and appealed to them to get down. “Come down, you would create unwanted problems,” he said.
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who welcomed Modi at the helipad, however, was not seen on the dais.
Meanwhile, stampede like situation took place in some galleries of the public meeting, resulting in damage to hundreds of chairs. Barricades arranged to separate the galleries were also pulled down.
Later, Pulla Rao found fault with police for failing to arrange rope party at the console of public address system to control the surging crowds.