Tiger attacks on cattle in NSTR limits cause fear among villagers in Prakasam

ONGOLE: The recent attacks on cattle by a tiger in the Nagarajunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) have once again instilled fear among the residents of the forest fringe villages in Peddaraveedu mandal in Prakasam district. Forest Department officials have installed additional trap cameras to monitor tiger’s movements.

According to villages, two cows were attacked by a big cat on Tuesday, while they were grazing near the Gundamcherla-Katamraju temple area. One of the cows died as a result. Prior to this incident, several cattle, including four goats and three calves, had been preyed upon by big cats in the same vicinity.

Similarly, there were reports of big cat sightings in Lakshmipuram and Maguturu village areas of Ardhaveedu mandal a few months ago. Sriramulu Nayak, a cattle herder from Katamaraju Thanda in Peddaraveedu Mandal, reportedly went to the nearby forest to graze his cattle on Monday. Two of his cows were attacked and dragged into the bushed by the wild animal. Terrified, Nayak fled to the village to alert villagers.