Trial run for EFL to be conducted in Bapatla on March 18

GUNTUR: The officials of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Bapatla district administration made elaborate arrangements for the trial run for landing of aircrafts at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF), scheduled to be held on Monday from 9 am to 1 pm.

The officials have already set up radars and other technical equipment to conduct the trail run successfully. Additional police personnel were deployed for security measures and to prevent commuters and nearby villagers from entering the airstrip during the trial run.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 7.30 am to 1 pm on NH 16, informed district SP Vakul Jindal. Vehicles arriving from Vijayawada will be diverted through Addanki, and vehicles heading to Visakhapatnam, Guntur, from Ongole will be diverted through Medarametla and Renangivaram. The officials also appealed to the commuters and the nearby villagers to cooperate and plan their journey accordingly.