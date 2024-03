VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will undertake a bus yatra on March 26 or 27 covering 21 Parliamentary constituencies in the State.

The party has decided on having yatras instead of roadshows as planned earlier with the elections set to happen in May. Jagan will address one public meeting every day after meeting with the farmers, and other sections of people during the day. He will be interacting with the masses for almost 30 days. His campaign would be for 21 days and there will be a break in electioneering on Ugadi and Ramzan. A detailed route map for the yatra will be released on Tuesday.

YSRC MLC and coordinator Talasila Raghuram said the bus yatra was named ‘Memantha Siddham’.

During a meeting with the regional coordinators on Monday evening, the Chief Minister discussed the roadmap of the yatra, manifesto, and other issues. He directed the candidates to take advantage of the time they have to campaign for the elections, which are scheduled in May. He instructed them to visit every village/ward secretariat and seek the blessings of the people.

Stating that changes were made in 81 Assembly and 18 Lok Sabha constituencies while finalising the candidates, the YSRC chief directed the regional coordinators to take steps to establish good coordination between the party leaders and cadre in every constituency.

Reiterating that the party aims to win all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats, he told the coordinators, “You should stand by the candidates and the cadre in all constituencies, assess the situation periodically and guide them.”

Further, he asked the coordinators to ensure that the bus yatra is as successful as the Siddham meetings.