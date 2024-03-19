Andhra: Political parties pull all stops to seek support from fishermen community

NELLORE: As the assembly elections draw near, followers of contenders vying for assembly segments are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to secure the support of the fishermen community in coastal villages.

Constituencies such as Kovur, Kavali, Gudur, and Sullurpeta in both Nellore and Tirupati districts, are having coastal mandals, have become focal points for political maneuvering. Sources indicate that leaders from various political parties have been engaging with the leaders of the fishermen community in these coastal villages to garner votes. There are 12 coastal mandals spanning from Tada to Sullurupeta coast area, encompassing mandals such as Kavali, Bogole, Dagadarthi, Allur, Vidavaluru, Indukurpeta, T.P.Gudur, Muthukuru, Kota, Vakadu, Chittamur, and Sullurupeta.

These mandals are home to approximately 1.98 lakh people from the fishermen community, with more than 47,792 individuals solely dependent on fishing for their livelihood, according to sources. Traditionally, decision-making in these communities is governed by a system known as ‘Durai,’ where leaders known as Pedda Kapu, Nadimi Kapu, and Chinna Kapu hold sway over village matters.

In the run-up to the elections, followers of political contenders have been approaching these Kapus, offering incentives in exchange for their support and the votes of their respective communities. Typically, these Kapus receive financial contributions, which are deposited into Village Development funds and utilised for various annual village celebrations.

In return, the Kapus issue a ‘Durai’ directing all fishermen villages to cast their votes for a specific party as instructed. This strategy often results in a significant number of votes from the fishermen's villages being directed towards a single party, making them a crucial demographic in determining electoral outcomes. Acknowledging the significance of votes from fishermen villages, politicians from major political parties have intensified their efforts to secure the support of Kapus. Regular interactions and offers of financial assistance have become common practices, with the aim of swaying the electoral tide in their favour.

“It is widely believed that votes from fishermen villages will be decisive in certain segments of the district,” said a senior politician from a coastal Mandal.

As the electoral battle heats up, the political landscape in coastal constituencies continues to evolve, with each party vying for the crucial backing of the fishermen community.