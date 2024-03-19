Andhra: Rs 121-crore water supply project to come up at Darsi town

ONGOLE: A year after the sanctioning of Rs 121 crore funds under ‘Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav' scheme, Zilla Parishad chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma recently laid a foundation stone for the construction of a new water supply project to alleviate the drinking water woes of around 42,000 people belonging to Darsi town during the ensuing summer.

For the last four decades, the Rural Water Supplies (RWS) wing has been supplying drinking water to the residents of the Darsi town limits through the Rural Water Supply- National Action Plan (NAP). Due to frequent damages and repairs to the age-old filter beds and supply water pipes, the people have been suffering from drinking water scarcity every summer. To redress this problem, the government made proposals to construct a new water supply project.

As part of the plan, the village tank near the Pulipadu village under the limits of Mundlamuru Mandal will be converted into a summer storage tank and will be connected to several overhead tanks through pipelines covering the entire town to provide potable water to all households of Darsi town.

Even though in the beginning no contractor stepped forward to take up the tender, after relaxing certain norms the authorities finalised one contractor and entrusted the job of constructing the project with an estimated cost of Rs 121 crore.