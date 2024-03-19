TDP set to hold more ‘Praja Galam’ meetings in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP has decided to conduct more number of public meetings in the name of ‘Praja Galam’.

Besides TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, top leaders from the BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan will attend the public meetings, TDP sources said.

During an interaction with some of the TDP senior leaders at his Undavalli residence on Monday, Naidu reviewed the response from the people to the first ‘Praja Galam’ attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chilakaluripet on Sunday.

As the schedule for the elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assembly has been released, the TDP chief discussed the future course of action with the senior leaders and decided to organise more ‘Praja Galam’ public meetings across the State.

The party is of the view that organising meetings would bring leaders of the three parties on one platform. This will ensure more coordination among the alliance partners.

The party leaders informed Naidu that the police, at the behest of the ruling YSRC, created several hurdles for the meeting attended by Modi. However, people in large numbers turned up overcoming the hurdles and making the meeting a success, the TDP leaders told Naidu.

Meanwhile, Naidu reportedly also discussed finalising the remaining MLA and MP candidates. The TDP is yet to announce candidates for 16 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats which the party is contesting of the total 25 in the state.