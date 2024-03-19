Will develop Amaravati as capital and adopt decentralisation policy: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that the TDP’s policy is to create assets and implement welfare programmes through the revenue generated from these assets, party general secretary Nara Lokesh said when party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu became the chief minister in 2014, the revenue was zero, but he implemented various welfare programmes after generating revenue through the assets that he had created in five years of the TDP rule.

During the ‘Breakfast with Lokesh’ programme organized at Atmakur Mid Valley City in Mangalagiri, the TDP leader accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of pushing the State back by 30 years in terms of development with his destructive rule.

Stressing the need for intellectuals and educated people to join politics for the overall development of the State, Lokesh reiterated that the State has suffered heavy losses due to Jagan’s plan to develop three capitals.

“While we will develop one capital, Amaravati, we will also adopt the policy of decentralisation. Works in Amaravati, stalled for the past five years, will be resumed immediately after the alliance takes charge,” he said.