YSRC and TDP intensify campaigns in urban and rural Rajamahendravaram constituencies

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The battleground in the Urban and Rural Rajamahendravaram Assembly constituencies is heating up with the ruling YSRC and the Opposition TDP announcing their candidates.

While the TDP has fielded sitting MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary for the Rajamahendravaram Rural segment, the YSRC has nominated Minister for Backward Classes Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, who has been shifted from the Ramachandrapuram constituency.

A keen fight is likely between TDP’s Adireddy Srinivas and YSRC’s Margani Bharat Ram, the sitting Rajahmundry MP, in the urban segment. Following the announcement of the election schedule, all four leaders have intensified their campaign.

Both seats have been the TDP’s citadel. While Adireddy has asserted that the YSRC cannot pull off a win in the region, Margani Bharat said, “It is a do or die battle for us. We will win the Urban seat and gift it to our leader YS Jagan.” Out of the 51 wards in the city, 41 come under the purview of the urban and remaining were in the rural Assembly segment. The TDP and YSRC parties have fielded BC candidates in the city.

Bharat pointed out that new roads have been built and bathing ghats have been developed due to his efforts.