YSRC leader Sajjala mocks NDA alliance's Praja Galam meeting in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Mocking the ‘Praja Galam’ public meeting organised by the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, YSRC general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday said, “It would have been better if Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan would have explained as to why they failed to implement the promises they made 10 years ago.”

Speaking to reporters at the party central office, Sajjala wondered how Modi, Naidu and Pawan shared the dais after having abused each other in the past.

Responding to the allegations of the TDP, JSP and BJP that the police failed to make proper arrangements for Sunday’s Praja Galam meeting, Sajjala questioned the role of police in a meeting organised by political parties.

“Modi might have taken serious view of the lapses in organising the meeting. That is why Naidu is putting the blame on the police,” Sajjala alleged.

Further, he criticised Naidu and Pawan for dedicating their entire speech to making false accusations on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Instead they should have sought the Prime Minister to give an assurance on granting special category status to the State,” he said.