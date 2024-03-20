Agriculture officials step up vigil to curb fake organic fertilisers in Guntur

GUNTUR: With the increasing popularity of organic products, the fear of fake fertilisers entering into the market without proper testing and certification has been looming over the farmers.

Recently, the Guntur district agriculture officials along with vigilance officials have conducted raids and seized fake organic fertilisers worth Rs 1.5 crore and filed a criminal case against the owner in Medikonduru.

As the people are showing interest in buying organic food products, the farmers are switching to organic farming methods to earn more profits. However, the sales of fake organic fertilisers is putting a damper on their hopes.

According to government regulations, organic fertilisers can be categorised into two segments namely bio-fertiliser and organic manure. Bio-fertilizers are composed of living microorganisms attached to solid or liquid carriers and are useful for cultivable land, as these microorganisms help in increasing the productivity of soil and crops.