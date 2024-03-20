Agriculture officials step up vigil to curb fake organic fertilisers in Guntur

GUNTUR: With the increasing popularity of organic products, the fear of fake fertilisers entering into the market without proper testing and certification has been looming over the farmers.
Recently, the Guntur district agriculture officials along with vigilance officials have conducted raids and seized fake organic fertilisers worth Rs 1.5 crore and filed a criminal case against the owner in Medikonduru.
As the people are showing interest in buying organic food products, the farmers are switching to organic farming methods to earn more profits. However, the sales of fake organic fertilisers is putting a damper on their hopes.
According to government regulations, organic fertilisers can be categorised into two segments namely bio-fertiliser and organic manure. Bio-fertilizers are composed of living microorganisms attached to solid or liquid carriers and are useful for cultivable land, as these microorganisms help in increasing the productivity of soil and crops.
Organic manure, on the other hand, refers to partially decomposed organic matter like digestate from a biogas plant, compost, and vermicompost, which provides nutrients to the soil, crops and improves yield.
Organic fertilisers can be cheaper, more locally available, and more sustainable than chemical fertilisers.
They help maintain soil fertility, improve soil structure, and increase soil microbial activity, along with a reduction in the risk of soil erosion.
Organic fertilisers also help in reducing the environmental impact of chemical fertilisers, such as pollution
and contamination of groundwater. All of this leads to more sustainable development goals.
In addition to this, bio-stimulants including seaweed, botanical extracts, protein components, biopolymers which enhances the nutrition efficiency, abiotic stress tolerance, and crop quality are also important substances used in organic farming.
Speaking to TNIE, Guntur Agriculture Department Joint Director A Venkateswarulu said that the officials have increased vigilance on sale of organic products in the district. “We are monitoring the sale of organic fertilisers and preventing fake products entering into the market and causing damage to the crops. In addition to this, awareness programmes are being held at field level through RBKs to farmers and encouraging them to check the licence of the shops and labels of the products before purchasing,” he added.