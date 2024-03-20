Andhra govt delivers free medicines at doorstep of 1.4 lakh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government’s pioneering programme to provide free medicines to patients suffering with chronic diseases at their doorsteps has been evoking positive response from the economically disadvantaged sections in the State and is now being considered for implementation in other States, promising to make a substantial impact on healthcare accessibility nationwide.
This initiative, which is a part of ‘Aarogya Suraksha’ scheme, has garnered widespread success, offering relief to numerous individuals across the State suffering from various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, kidney ailments, and neurological disorders. Since its inception on December 27, 2023, the initiative has gained significant attraction, with over 1,40,000 individuals benefiting from the distribution of 70 types of essential drugs.
Making significant strides in the healthcare sector, the State government has initiated schemes such as Aarogyasri, Aarogya Suraksha, and Fixed Day Programme (FDP). This move helped the government to identify individuals requiring continuous medical support.
Following a patients’ examination as part of Family Physician concept, prescribed medications list will be uploaded on the meticulously designed web application. These medicines based on the prescriptions are then processed by pharmacists associated with the Andhra Pradesh Medical Supplies and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) and dispatch them promptly to respective village health clinics within 24 hours through courier services provided by the Indian Postal Services directly to the patients’ doorsteps.
Speaking to TNIE, APMSIDC vice-chairman & managing director D Muralidhar Reddy expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming response to the government’s efforts, emphasising the convenience and efficiency of having medications delivered directly to patients’ homes.
Stating that the distribution of medicines was a part of Aarogya Suraksha for which Rs 68 crore budget was allocated, Muralidhar Reddy said that the initiative underscores the State government’s commitment to ensuring accessible healthcare for all residents, particularly those grappling with chronic illnesses.
“With over 1,33,000 dispatches completed so far and more underway, the programme continues to make significant strides in improving the well-being of individuals across Andhra Pradesh. In addition to chronic patients, bedridden individuals, accident victims, and the elderly who are unable to leave their homes are also beneficiaries of this initiative,” he added.
Speaking to TNIE, M Subhadra, a senior citizen and a resident of Penamalur, said that she and her husband have been receiving medicines for diabetes following a check-up at the Aarogya Suraksha Health Camp.
This has alleviated their financial burden significantly, with a substantial reduction in expenses previously amounting to Rs 4,000, she added.
Aarogya Suraksha
1,40,167 people benefitted
1,33,036 medicines dispatched
dispatch under process: 7,130