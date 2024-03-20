AP: JSP chief names Kakinada LS nominee, confident of win

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday announced the name of Uday Srinivas Tangella as the party candidate for Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency. JSP is contesting two Lok Sabha constituencies as part of alliance.

Addressing the party cadre, after a host of leaders from Pithapuram Assembly constituency joined the JSP in his presence at party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan announced the candidature of Uday, but at the same time said in case the NDA leadership insisted that he contest for the Lok Sabha, he will swap the seats with Uday. Pawan Kalyan has already announced his candidature from Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

Uday Srinivas is the owner of Rs 35 crore Tea-time franchise outlets spread across the country. After graduating in electronics and communications engineering from TRR Engineering College, Hyderabad, in 2006, he worked in different software companies and the last job he held was in Dubai.

After returning to India, he started a start-up tea time with just Rs 5 lakh in Rajamahendravaram in 2016, and in a short span of a few years, he expanded it to a successful Rs 35 crore business. In April 2022, he joined the JSP in the presence of Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad and in a short period, emerged as a prominent leader in East Godavari district.