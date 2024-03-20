AP: JSP chief names Kakinada LS nominee, confident of win

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday announced the name of Uday Srinivas Tangella as the party candidate for Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency. JSP is contesting two Lok Sabha constituencies as part of alliance.
Addressing the party cadre, after a host of leaders from Pithapuram Assembly constituency joined the JSP in his presence at party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan announced the candidature of Uday, but at the same time said in case the NDA leadership insisted that he contest for the Lok Sabha, he will swap the seats with Uday. Pawan Kalyan has already announced his candidature from Pithapuram Assembly constituency.
Uday Srinivas is the owner of Rs 35 crore Tea-time franchise outlets spread across the country. After graduating in electronics and communications engineering from TRR Engineering College, Hyderabad, in 2006, he worked in different software companies and the last job he held was in Dubai.
After returning to India, he started a start-up tea time with just Rs 5 lakh in Rajamahendravaram in 2016, and in a short span of a few years, he expanded it to a successful Rs 35 crore business. In April 2022, he joined the JSP in the presence of Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad and in a short period, emerged as a prominent leader in East Godavari district.
Making the announcement, Pawan Kalyan urged Uday to strive to achieve a big win.
“In the last 10 years, I have never asked people to vote for me. Even during the last elections, though I contested, I did not seek votes effectively. However, this time, I beseech you all, to vote for me and ensure my victory,” he told the leaders from Pithapuram.
Exuding confidence if his victory from Pithapuram, the JSP chief said, he is now visualising himself swearing in as MLA after the elections.
“Ensure my victory margin is not less than one lakh votes,” he said, while lashing out at YSRC leader PV Mithun Reddy’s ‘decision’ to spend `1 lakh per family to ensure the JSP defeat in the polls. Pointing out that the YSRC candidate for the Pithapuram Assembly constituency Vanga Geetha won on the PRP ticket in 2009, he asked her to join the JSP.
On his choice of Pithapuram to contest the elections, Pawan Kalyan said he is a devotee of Sripada Sri Vallabhudu and Pithapuram Shaktipeetham. Emphasising on unity of castes, he urged the Kapu community to play the role of Big Brother in the alliance.
He asked leaders from Pithapuram to ensure his victory, assuring that he would make it a model Assembly constituency in the State. “I always keep my word,” he said, pointing out how he stitched a tripartite alliance after announcing that he would see that there is no split in anti-YSRC vote.