AP LS polls: Nellore rural to witness fierce fight as Adala, Kotamreddy lock horns

NELLORE: Rebel YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, is aiming to retain the Nellore rural seat for the third consecutive time, but this time he’s contesting from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Meanwhile, Nellore’s sitting MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, is striving to secure the seat from the ruling YSRC, leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to win the rural constituency.
Nellore rural became a constituency in 2009 as part of reorganisation, and the TDP has been losing the seat due to political alliances. TDP’s candidate Sk Abdul Aziz contested from the seat for the first time and lost to Sridhar Reddy. Now, TDP has fielded sitting MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy in the elections, which is considered a crucial test for the party’s performance in the area, according to analysts.
Nellore rural comprises both urban and rural areas, with mixed voters determining the fate of the candidate. During the 2009 elections, the ruling party allowed a candidate from CPM to contest, who secured third place. Congress candidate Anam Vivekananda Reddy won the seat. In 2014, the TDP failed to contest, and the combined candidate of TDP-BJP, S Suresh Reddy, faced defeat. YSRC candidate K Sridhar Reddy won the seat in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.
Despite a narrow margin in the 2009 polls, the situation changed in 2014, with the opposition candidate winning by a majority of over 25,000 votes. Voters also perceived neglect from the ruling party for failing to field their candidate. Sitting MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling YSRC, making serious allegations against the party leadership.
After dramatic developments, Reddy joined the TDP in the presence of the party’s chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and the TDP assured him the Nellore rural seat. Reddy has been conducting various programmes as part of his strategy to win the support of the people. He is from the opposition and is preparing for his second term polls. His wide contacts in rural areas and friendly nature with everyone, regardless of their affiliation, are his strengths.
Adala was appointed as in-charge of the rural segment and has been overseeing all activities while coordinating other activities in Nellore LS segment. Adala has also prioritised the rural segment and has been working on the ground to win the seat.
“There is a clear indication that the YSRC is losing its influence, and now the TDP is planning to establish its presence. Hence, YSRC selected the strong candidate Prabhakar Reddy to give a tough fight to Sridhar Reddy from the opposition. It remains to be seen how voters respond this time,” said a political analyst.