AP LS polls: Nellore rural to witness fierce fight as Adala, Kotamreddy lock horns

NELLORE: Rebel YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, is aiming to retain the Nellore rural seat for the third consecutive time, but this time he’s contesting from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Meanwhile, Nellore’s sitting MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, is striving to secure the seat from the ruling YSRC, leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to win the rural constituency.

Nellore rural became a constituency in 2009 as part of reorganisation, and the TDP has been losing the seat due to political alliances. TDP’s candidate Sk Abdul Aziz contested from the seat for the first time and lost to Sridhar Reddy. Now, TDP has fielded sitting MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy in the elections, which is considered a crucial test for the party’s performance in the area, according to analysts.

Nellore rural comprises both urban and rural areas, with mixed voters determining the fate of the candidate. During the 2009 elections, the ruling party allowed a candidate from CPM to contest, who secured third place. Congress candidate Anam Vivekananda Reddy won the seat. In 2014, the TDP failed to contest, and the combined candidate of TDP-BJP, S Suresh Reddy, faced defeat. YSRC candidate K Sridhar Reddy won the seat in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.