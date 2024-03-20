AP: Speech & hearing impaired boy locked in Kurnool GGH HoD room for 24 hours

KURNOOL: In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old speech and hearing challenged boy remained locked inside the office of the Head of Department (HoD) of anaesthesia unit in the Government General Hospital (GGH), Kurnool, for nearly 24 hours.

Though the family and the police searched for the boy on the hospital premises after he went missing, they could not find him. The boy was traced in the room the next day.

According to hospital superintendent Dr Venkata Ranga Reddy, the boy Sujeeth, son of Hussenaiah and Mounika of Tippayapalle village in Orvakal mandal, was admitted to the hospital about 20 days back.

“The doctors decided to perform surgery on the boy after completing all medical examinations, including blood tests, X-ray, CT scan. The doctors planned cochlear implant operation and the date was also fixed (March 19),” the superintendent said.

Around 10.30 am on Sunday, the boy came out from his room in the general ward when his mother went to collect medical reports. It is said he walked into the HoD chambers, which was kept open for cleaning. The sanitation staff, who reportedly went out to dump the garbage, returned after some time and locked the door and went ahead with their regular duties.