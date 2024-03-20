CS, CEO take stock of MCC enforcement across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed the government machinery to implement the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the ensuing elections. He, along with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena, chaired a meeting with the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various government departments at the State Secretariat and took stock of the implementation of MCC.

Besides giving instructions to remove the pictures, audio and videos of public representatives from the government websites, he wanted the officials to remove the political wall posters and flexes in all the government offices.

Making it clear that there should be immediate response to the complaints relating to the MCC violation, Jawahar said action will be taken against the government staff if they are found participating in the political campaigns.

The CEO said no new schemes should be announced by the government. New projects and foundation laying ceremonies for works should not be taken despite having budget provision.