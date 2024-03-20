Indian Navy monitors Chinese vessels in Bay of Bengal amidst joint India-US 'Tiger Triumph' disaster relief exercise

VISAKHAPATNAM: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar said the Indian Navy is monitoring the movement of Chinese research vessels in the Bay of Bengal.
The Vice-Admiral was responding to a poser on the reported activities of Chinese research vessels in the Bay of Bengal just days before India planned missile tests off its eastern coast early this month.
“There was instance of presence of Chinese research vessels in the Bay of Bengal. We are monitoring their movement and activities around us. We make sure that they do not trespass into Indian waters,’’ he said.
Rajesh Pendharkar along with US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti spoke to the media on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the bilateral tri-service humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) amphibious exercise between India and US, Tiger Triumph 2024, on board INS Jalashwa on Tuesday.
Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar said Tiger Triumph exercise is to assess their collective response and preparedness for natural disasters. Forces have come together to come up with combined response to mitigate and minimise impact of the natural disasters or pandemic. The aim of the exercise is to provide maritime and disaster relief.
“Its objective is to synergise the efforts of India and US navies by sharing their practices and learn from each other to come out with better response system,’’ he said.
“In two phases, The Tiger Triumph exercise represents the robust strategic partnership between both countries and aims to share best practices and standard operating procedures in undertaking multinational HADR operations,’’ he said.
The harbour phase of the exercise is scheduled at Visakhapatnam from March 18 to 25 and would include pre-sail discussions, subject matter expert exchange on professional subjects and deliberations on planning and execution procedures of various tasks.
Friendly sports events are also scheduled to further enhance camaraderie between the participating armed forces personnel of both nations.
The sea phase, from March 26 to 31, would include units of both the countries setting up a joint command and control centre and a joint relief and medical camps.
Planning and coordination exercise would concurrently be undertaken to discuss and refine a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to enable rapid and smooth coordination between forces of both countries.
The participating units from the Indian Navy include a landing platform dock, landing ship tanks (large) including their integral landing crafts and helicopters, guided missile frigate and long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft. The Indian Army would be represented by one infantry battalion group including mechanized forces. The Indian Air Force would deploy medium lift aircraft,transport helicopters and a Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT).
Additionally, the Special Ops Forces from all the three services will also participate in the exercise. The US Task Force would comprise of a US Navy Landing Platform Dock including its integral Landing Craft Air Cushions and helicopters, a destroyer, maritime reconnaissance and medium lift aircraft, and also, US marines. As many as 3000 personnel of India and US are participating in the exercise.
Ambassador Eric Garcetti said the relations between the two great nations have been stronger than ever and accelerating the relations with collaboration with each other for peace and prosperity.
He said the two nations have come together to help nations which don’t have resources to tackle during times of natural disasters and conflict.
Rear Admiral Joaquin J Martinez de Pinillos, Reserve Vice Commander US Seventh Fleet and Captain Michel C Brandt, Commanding Officer USS Somerset, Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankar, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, and Captain Sandeep Biswal, Commanding Officer INS Jalashwa were present.