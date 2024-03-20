Indian Navy monitors Chinese vessels in Bay of Bengal amidst joint India-US 'Tiger Triumph' disaster relief exercise

VISAKHAPATNAM: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar said the Indian Navy is monitoring the movement of Chinese research vessels in the Bay of Bengal.

The Vice-Admiral was responding to a poser on the reported activities of Chinese research vessels in the Bay of Bengal just days before India planned missile tests off its eastern coast early this month.

“There was instance of presence of Chinese research vessels in the Bay of Bengal. We are monitoring their movement and activities around us. We make sure that they do not trespass into Indian waters,’’ he said.

Rajesh Pendharkar along with US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti spoke to the media on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the bilateral tri-service humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) amphibious exercise between India and US, Tiger Triumph 2024, on board INS Jalashwa on Tuesday.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar said Tiger Triumph exercise is to assess their collective response and preparedness for natural disasters. Forces have come together to come up with combined response to mitigate and minimise impact of the natural disasters or pandemic. The aim of the exercise is to provide maritime and disaster relief.