Leopard responsible for fatal attack on young girl in Tirumala identified, captured

TIRUMALA: Finally, the leopard, which mauled six-year-old girl, Lakshitha, to death on the Alipiri pedestrian path in Tirumala seven months ago, was identified after much technical research.

Based on the 80-page report submitted by Indian Institute of Science and Education and Research (IISER), the forest department concluded that the leopard was the one that was captured by the forest department on August 28.

It was one among the six leopards that were captured between July 21 to September 2 in the last year, after the first incident of attack on a three-year-old boy by the leopard on July 20.