NTR district gears up for Assembly and LS elections in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 42 flying squads and 30 teams comprising MPDOs and municipal commissioners have been formed for the effective implementation of MCC, he said and added that a round-the-clock control room (0866-2570051) and dedicated WhatsApp number (9154970454) have been set up to receive any complaints related to MCC violations. Besides, a voter helpline (1950), and a National Service Portal are functioning to receive voter and election related complaints, he explained.

Briefing on ‘cVIGIL’ mobile application, the Collector appealed to the people to download and install the app to report and help authorities keep a tab on any malpractices during elections.

“The alert on the app will mobilise the flying squad teams immediately within five minutes. As of date, a total of 34 complaints have been received on the app since the announcement of the election schedule. There are also media certification and monitoring committees to monitor paid news and expenditure monitoring cells to observe the spending of the candidates. We will shortly set up a media centre for election-related issues,” he said.

Addressing the media, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said, “The police department is keenly monitoring the transportation of cash and liquor. Checkposts have been set up on inter-state and inter-district borders. The banks are directed to keep a watch on cashless transactions and sound alert in case of any discrepancies.” He further urged the people, especially businessmen, not to carry more than Rs 50,000 in cash.

Liquor worth Rs 1.25 crore seized

According to the Police Commissioner, from December 26, 2023 to March 18, 2024 a total of 35,992 litres of liquor valued at Rs 1.25 crore has been seized. During the same period, around 165.76 kg of ganja , valuable metals weighing 33.97 kg worth Rs 3,436 crore and Rs 4.19 crore cash were also seized, besides confiscating one car and two motorcycles. A total of 1,391 FIRs were registered by the police. The moment after the MCC came into force, the police have seized 465.92 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.9 lakh, 0.025 kg of ganja and unaccounted cash worth Rs 48,26,880.

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on its part has seized 37,841.71 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.16 crore besides recovering 5.5 kg of ganja. Out of a total of 443 licensed weapons in the district, 361 have been deposited with police, and the exemption was given to 80 others.