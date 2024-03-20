TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu seeks ECI's intervention to check political violence in Andhra

AMARAVATI: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded the immediate intervention of the Election Commission to check the increasing political violence in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday stating that when the election process is going on in the State, the YSRCP is escalating political violence.

"Though the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is losing power in another 50 days, he is now encouraging political violence as the fear of losing power is haunting him," Chandrababu Naidu said.

He condemned the violence and demanded impartial action from the police against the perpetrators stating that YSRCP goondas attacked the TDP activists in various parts of the State.

"Mr Mulaiah of Gadikota in the GIddalur Assembly segment was brutally hacked to death since he attended the recent Praja Galam meeting held at Chilakaluripet while 21-year-old Mr Imam Hussain of Chagalamarri in Allegedda segment too was mercilessly murdered and the car of the TDP activists in Macherla, Mr Suresh, was set on fire," Chandrababu said.

Expressing solidarity with the affected families, Naidu criticized the alleged partiality of certain Superintendents of Police (SPs), accusing them of favouring the ruling dispensation.