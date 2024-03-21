Andhra Pradesh: Police intensify vehicle inspections in NTR district ahead of elections

Speaking to TNIE, he said the NTR district police stood top in terms of election preparedness and enforcement and stated that they have seized more than Rs 2 crore worth liquor and gold during the surprise raids at borders in the month of January and February.

“The ground level staff were told to intensify vehicle checks round-the-clock and asked to maintain an uninterrupted communication so that all the data pertaining to enforcement. The check post personnel were also instructed on various issues to perform the assigned duties according to the election commission properly,” Rana said.

Rana also interacted with CISF personnel on the duties to be performed and strict implementation of the election code. He also directed station house officers to conduct flag marches in their jurisdiction daily. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Adhiraj Singh Rana was present.