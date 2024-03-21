Annuity for Andhra Pradesh farmers: PIL filed in HC seeking cancellation of GO 286

“Though these rules were formulated to protect the interests of the farmers of Amaravati, they are invalid as they have no legal sanctity,” he argued and said that in AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act, 2014, there is no provision for an annuity to the farmers, hence State has no responsibility for paying the annuity to the farmers. He also pointed out that the previous government failed to allocate 5 per cent of land for the poor.

“Without implementing the provisions of the Act, the Capital Region was decided. A gazette notification was issued in this regard,” he maintained.

Interfering at that time, the division bench pointed out that the State government which brought a new Act repealing the CRDA Act, was specific on the protection of the farmers’ interest.

Later, that Act was withdrawn by the Legislative Assembly, the petitioner’s counsel explained. The court asked him how the withdrawal of the Act impacts the CRDA Act and Rules and adjourned the case hearing to two weeks.

‘No provision for annuity to farmers in CRDA Act’

