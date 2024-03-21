Group-I exam: Andhra Pradesh HC to hear APPSC’s plea on March 21

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission’s appeal against the single-judge bench’s verdict scrapping the Group-I (Mains) examination will come up for hearing on Thursday.

It was supposed to be heard on Wednesday, but with Justice G Narendra, one of the judges on the division bench, that was to hear the case, going on leave, APPSC counsel S Satyanarayana Prasad brought the appeal before the division bench of Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari and Justice N Harinath, and requested to treat it as an urgent petition.

The bench agreed to his plea. Putting forth his argument, Satyanarayana Prasad said the single judge considered the aspects, that were not mentioned by the petitioners, who did not argue the points that should be considered. The court said the petition will be heard by the bench of Justice Narendra on Thursday. It has been listed as the first case for hearing before the bench.